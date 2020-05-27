W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

