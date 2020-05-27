Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

