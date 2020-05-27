Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 8,860 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $6,555,336.58.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00.

Paylocity stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paylocity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

