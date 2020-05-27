DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Trading Up 5.1%

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 5 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNACF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

DeNA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

