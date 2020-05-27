Planning Directions Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.