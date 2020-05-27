PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

