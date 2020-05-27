Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Balchem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

