PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,023 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 15.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,142,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PROS by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,066,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of PROS by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,769,000 after buying an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

PROS stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.