First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock worth $2,684,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $247.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $319.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

