12,344 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,252.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 174,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 161,620 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,106,000.

IXC stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

