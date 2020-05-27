Aigen Investment Management LP Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 94.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.97. St. Joe Co has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

