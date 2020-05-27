Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 446.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Changyou.Com were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the first quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Changyou.Com by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Changyou.Com by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 110,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Changyou.Com by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 763,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

CYOU stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.74. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYOU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Changyou.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

