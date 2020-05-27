TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Cowen raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.46.

Shares of TTWO opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

