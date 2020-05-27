Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Raymond James cut their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of FL opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

