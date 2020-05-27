Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of FL opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

