1,927 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.32 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

