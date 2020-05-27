Aigen Investment Management LP Has $213,000 Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HealthStream by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HealthStream by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

