Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,485 Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.02.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.