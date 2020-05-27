Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 304.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Textainer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

