Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $57.16.

