Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,692 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUDM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.