Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.