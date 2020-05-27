Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $160.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

