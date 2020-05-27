First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre alerts:

MFD stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.