First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIM opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

