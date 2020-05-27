Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $543,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,827 shares of company stock worth $4,017,755 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

