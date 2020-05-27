Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

