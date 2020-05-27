Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of OKE opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

