Mackay Shields LLC Takes $965,000 Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $87,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $7,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,754,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock worth $7,754,534. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

EIGI stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.