Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.