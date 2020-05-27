Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $74,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $169,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.97. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

