PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 531.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 42.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 455,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PNM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

