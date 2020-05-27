Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -645.18 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,996. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

