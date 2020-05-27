Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 393 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inphi were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inphi by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inphi by 147.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 475,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,623,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 9.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 248,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $197,487.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

