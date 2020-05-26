Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $89,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 278,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

