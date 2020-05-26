Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

