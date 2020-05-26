First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

In related news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

