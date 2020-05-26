Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CAE were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

