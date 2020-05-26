Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

