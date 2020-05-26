PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 330,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

