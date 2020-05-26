News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in News were worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of News by 22.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 871,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth $10,737,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in News by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth $142,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

