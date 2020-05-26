Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 3,849 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 131.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.