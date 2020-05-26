PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 801,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $913,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $3,912,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE BWA opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.