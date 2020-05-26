ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United Fire Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Fire Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

UFCS opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

