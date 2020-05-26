First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,512 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

