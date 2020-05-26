Mackay Shields LLC Sells 32,075 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,075 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.84.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THS opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

