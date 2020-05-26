Mackay Shields LLC Sells 42,200 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,447 shares of company stock worth $977,601. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $861.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

