Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,969,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 269.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

