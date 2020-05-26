Fiera Capital Corp Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,625,000 after acquiring an additional 215,317 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,066,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 483,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

