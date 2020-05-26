Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,806 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

